Hoy En Mi Gente News: New Florida Radio Station Dubbed “El Booty” Caters To Latina Strippers

New Florida Radio Station To Program Music For Latina Strippers

Because, Florida.

According to RadioInsight, a new red-hot radio station will be filling the Florida airwaves with bass-heavy bangers that will have all the pole-dancin’ mamis shakin’ their culos.

“El Booty” will blast off on 106.9 W295CF Clearwater/92.5 WYUU-HD2 Safety Harbor and is said to be a resthaven for latina strippers. The stations bills itself as:

“The Official Station For Latina Strippers Of Tampa Bay” with a hip-hop mix of what was called “Booty Bass” in the 1990s.

Make ya money, mami.

Image via RadioInsight