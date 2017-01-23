Ho Sit Down: Forgery FLOTUS Melania Trump Promoted Burnt Sienna Better Half’s Birtherism Bulls#!t In 2011 [Video]

Melania Trump Helped Promote Obama Birtherism Conspiracy Back In 2011

We’re all well-aware that Melania Trump has committed linguistic larceny against former FLOTUS (damn, that might be the fist time we had to say “former” *sad emoji*) Michelle Obama at the RNC last year. However, some may have forgotten that stealing that speech wasn’t the first time she violated the Obama family.

Back in 2011, Melania made an appearance on Joy Behar’s HLN show where she promoted her burnt sienna better half’s birtherism agenda.

Remember how Brody got captured and converted by al-Qaeda in Homeland? Yeah…

Image via AP/Twitter