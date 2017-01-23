‘Outsiders’ Exclusive: Christina Jackson And Kyle Gallner Talk ‘Sasil’s’ Sweet Swirly Relationship

Will you be watching “Outsiders”?

Christina Jackson And Kyle Gallner Talk ‘Outsiders’ Season 2

When viewers tune in to Tuesday’s premiere of WGN’s “Outsiders” they’ll once again see the romance between Sally-Ann and Hasil. Mountain man Hasil and Sally-Ann are from two different worlds.

Hasil is part of the Ferell clan, the rebellious family who live atop Shay Mountain and fight to keep their simple way of life afloat and separate of their local townspeople, and Sally-Ann is one of said townspeople who works at a local grocery store and falls in love with Hasil’s curiosity and rebellious nature.

On top of having two completely separate ways of life, the two are in an interracial romance that “Outsiders” devotees have affectionately dubbed “Sasil” and who’ll be a driving force of season 2’s drama. Their romance will be tested with adversaries and a take a shocking new turn.

BOSSIP recently chatted with “Sasil” a.k.a. Christina Jackson [Sally-Ann] and Kyle Gallner [Hasil] about their sweet swirly romance.

Watch below!



“Outsiders,” returns for a highly anticipated second season on Tuesday, January 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

