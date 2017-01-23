And Breezy Laughed: Soulja Boy Faces Four Years In Prison For Felony Gun Possession

Soulja Boy Faces Four Years In Prison For Felony Gun Possession

We previously reported rapper Soulja Boy was arrested after weeks of making threats online reports.

The ratchet rapper publicly offered $100k for the murder of a rival Chicago MC named Rico Recklezz. Now according to TMZ, Soulja Boy is facing four years in prison after cops found guns in his house during a December arrest.

The L.A. County D.A. just slapped him with 2 felonies — possession of an assault weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for receiving stolen property … cops say one of the guns in Soulja’s house was reportedly stolen from a cop car. The assault weapon charge is for a Mini Draco AR-15 … which is illegal for anyone to possess in California.

Do you think Soulja Boy might miss his loser fight with Breezy because of prison?