Money, Streams, Hoes: Sprint Brings Jay Z A Bag For A 33% Stake In Tidal

Sprint And Jay Z Negotiate $200 Million Dollar Deal To Acquire 33% Of Tidal

Jay Z’s embattled streaming service, Tidal, just inked a deal that might brighten their future just a bit.

Today, in a press release, Tidal announced that mobile service provider Sprint cut check to acquire 33% of of the artist-owned online music provider.

“Sprint shares our view of revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential,” said JAY Z. “Marcelo understood our goal right away and together we are excited to bring Sprint’s 45 million customers an unmatched entertainment experience.”

Says Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure about the deal:

“Jay saw not only a business need, but a cultural one, and put his heart and grit into building TIDAL into a world-class music streaming platform that is unrivaled in quality and content,” said Claure. “The passion and dedication that these artist-owners bring to fans will enable Sprint to offer new and existing customers access to exclusive content and entertainment experiences in a way no other service can.”

According to Billboard, this deal netted Jay Z and his board of singers and rhyme-spitters $200 million.

