Riley Burruss Looks Strikingly Like Kandi In A Photo Shoot

Kandi Burruss’ 14-year-old daughter is all grown up and looking just like her famed mom.

Riley Burruss recently posed for DeWayne Rogers…

Such a great shoot yesterday!!!!!! πŸ‘πŸ½ A video posted by Latasha WrightπŸ’„ (@latashawright) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:07am PST

while looking glam after getting the “Wright look” from makeup artist Latasha Wright.

Im born & raised in Atlanta so you know I'm all about them Falcons winning! You better believe I was Watching & Working πŸ˜†πŸ™ŒπŸ½ great job today @rileyburruss #thewrightlook #thewrightlip #glamourguru A photo posted by Latasha WrightπŸ’„ (@latashawright) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:53pm PST

Doesn’t she look great?!

We were looking at 2 different cameras but we are 1! I'm so proud of @rileyburruss. Can't wait for you to hear her music! A photo posted by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

