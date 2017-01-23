Pure Comedy: Savage Falcons Fan Knocks The Cheese Off Green Bay Packers Fans

- By Bossip Staff
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Falcons Fan Knocks The Cheese Off Green Bay Packers Fans

A petty female Falcons fan couldn’t quite help herself during the NFC Playoff game last night in Atlanta. The Falcons trolls was seen knocking cheeseheads off Green Bay Packers supporters during the huge game…

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

She did this ALL day:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

How would you have reacted?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pure comedy!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

