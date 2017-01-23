Louisiana’s “Blue Lives Matter” Law Makes Resisting Arrest A Felony Hate Crime

Louisiana’s new “Blue Lives Matter” historic law has made resisting an arrest considered a felony hate crime reports KATC. St. Martinville Police Chief Calder Hebert says the law designed to protect police officers will make offenders think twice before resisting cops.

“We don’t need the general public being murdered for no reason and we don’t need officers being murdered for no reason. We all need to just work together,” said Hebert.

Hebert is very familiar with the new hate crime law, having already enforced it since it took effect in August.

“Resisting an officer or battery of a police officer was just that charge, simply. But now, Governor Edwards, in the legislation, made it a hate crime now,” said Hebert.

Under the new law, Hebert says any offender who resists, or gets physical, with an officer can be charged with a felony hate crime.