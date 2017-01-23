Talent Manager Cory Taylor Shares His Story Of Recovering From A Stroke At The Age Of 41! [Video]

Corey Taylor Beyond The Lights (DropSyncMedia) from Cory Taylor on Vimeo.

Former Manager for SWV Wants To Raise African-American Awareness After Suffering A Stroke

Prayers up for Cory Taylor! He’s come so far since suffering a stroke last February. We hope he is able to make a full recovery. It’s definitely brave of him to put himself out there after what he’s been through. We love that he’s sharing his story to help prevent others from suffering the same fate.