Seen On The Scene: Aldis Hodge, Yvonne Orji And More At Blackhouse Foundation’s Sundance Kickoff Party

John Singleton, Malinda Williams, Yvonne Orji, Terri Vaughn, Datari Turner and DC Young Fly were among the partygoers at Friday night’s Sundance 2017 kickoff soiree hosted by The Blackhouse Foundation.

Filmmakers and industry insiders packed into the Blackhouse’s Sundance headquarters and jammed to the sounds of Grammy-nominated DJ/producer Vikter Duplaix. STARZ and Morgan Stanley were the sponsors of the evening’s festivities.

Attendees mixed and mingled while enjoying wine and hors d’oeuvres, but the Blackhouse’s co-founder, Brickson Diamond, made it clear that while having a good time is important, Blackhouse means serious business, “It’s not about a party. It’s about the mission of expanding access and opportunity. It’s about getting our stories told, distributed and our artists heard again and again.”

The Blackhouse Foundation, an organization whose mission is to create a community for black content creators, is in its 10th year at Sundance and will be at the 2017 festival from January 20-23. Programming highlights this year include a conversation with Grammy-and-Oscar-winner John Legend and Jurnee Smollett-Bell about the upcoming season of “Underground,” and a discussion about black masculinity featuring Oscar winner and activist Common and sponsored by the Campaign for Black Male Achievement.

Arayna Eison Photography