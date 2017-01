Sweet Message From My Boys ❤ @DangerRussWilson. #WomensEquality ✊🏽✌🏽 A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:42am PST

Ciara Has A Sweet Night Out With Husband And Son

How cute is this video Ciara posted of her son Lil Future speaking his piece about equality for women with help from stepdad Russell Wilson?

She posted on Twitter too!

“All the women should be treated equal! You have my support ladies”

Russell posted up this image from the same night

So glad they’ve found happiness together?