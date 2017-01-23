Coupled Up: Terrence J And Jasmine Sanders Spotted In Hollyweird
- By Bossip Staff
Terrence J And Jasmine Sanders Spotted Again
Terrence J and his model girlfriend are still going strong.
The TV personality and Jasmine Sanders were spotted leaving Serafina Sunset Restaurant…
where TJ hammed it up for the paparazzi.
As previously reported Terrence and Jasmine have been booed up for a while…
and yesterday’s date night was apparently a celebration.
More Terrence and Jasmine on the flip.
Splash News