In celebrity seed news…

Keshia Knight Pulliam Gives Birth

Keshia Knight Pulliam is a new mom. The “Cosby Show” star recently welcomed her baby girl Ella Grace in Atlanta.

Ella Grace has arrived!!! 📸: @mrpulliam A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Little Ella is Keshia’s daughter with her now estranged husband Ed Hartwell.



So far Ed’s staying mum on the baby news.

Congrats Keshia!

