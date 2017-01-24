Congrats! ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Asa Soltan Rahmati Welcomes Baby Boy With Jermaine Jackson, Jr.

Asa Soltan Rahmati Welcomes Baby Boy With Jermaine Jackson, Jr.

Asa Soltan is a Mom!

The Persian reality star and entrepreneur has just welcomed her very first child — at the tender age of 40 — with her longtime, lowkey beau, Jermaine Jackson, Jr.

The Bravo star revealed via Instagram that she and Jermaine welcomed their son on Friday, and the family is happy and healthy.

Lovers. We gave birth to our precious son on January 20th 2017. His name is Soltan Jackson and we are completely in Love with him. Mami, Baby, and Daddy are all doing well. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your well wishes and prayers. We are literally in heaven with our precious Soltan. ❤️🙏🏽❤️👑👼🏽🙌🏾 #inLove #SoltanJackson A photo posted by Asa Soltan Rahmati (@asasoltan) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

Congrats to the happy couple!

