Congrats! ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Asa Soltan Rahmati Welcomes Baby Boy With Jermaine Jackson, Jr.

- By Bossip Staff
Asa Soltan Rahmati Welcomes Baby Boy With Jermaine Jackson, Jr.

Asa Soltan is a Mom!

The Persian reality star and entrepreneur has just welcomed her very first child — at the tender age of 40 — with her longtime, lowkey beau, Jermaine Jackson, Jr.

The Bravo star revealed via Instagram that she and Jermaine welcomed their son on Friday, and the family is happy and healthy.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Instagram

