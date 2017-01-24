So Sad: Remy Ma Reveals That She Suffered A Miscarriage On Love & Hip Hop

Remy Ma Suffers Miscarriage

Sad news for Remy Ma and Papoose was revealed on tonight’s episode of Love & Hip Hop.

As you know, Pap has been pressing Remy to slow her work schedule down and work on having a brand new baby now that she’s back home for good.

Early in the episode, Remy revealed that she was indeed carrying a child and decided to surprise Papa Pap with the good news. Papoose was so elated with the news that he knocked the table over in happiness:

But that amazing high was met with a crushing low when Remy learned that not only was she losing the baby due to an ectopic pregnancy…but that she wouldn’t be able to carry any more children on her own from this point forward.

Remy even gave her own personal message about her trying time on Instagram.

Great to see that she hasn’t let this situation break her. We wish Remy and Papoose all the best in their In Vitro journey, and hope they’ll have that baby they want very soon.

Vh1/Instagram