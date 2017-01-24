So Sad: Remy Ma Reveals That She Suffered A Miscarriage On Love & Hip Hop
Remy Ma Suffers Miscarriage
Sad news for Remy Ma and Papoose was revealed on tonight’s episode of Love & Hip Hop.
As you know, Pap has been pressing Remy to slow her work schedule down and work on having a brand new baby now that she’s back home for good.
Early in the episode, Remy revealed that she was indeed carrying a child and decided to surprise Papa Pap with the good news. Papoose was so elated with the news that he knocked the table over in happiness:
But that amazing high was met with a crushing low when Remy learned that not only was she losing the baby due to an ectopic pregnancy…but that she wouldn’t be able to carry any more children on her own from this point forward.
Remy even gave her own personal message about her trying time on Instagram.
First, thank you to everyone that sent their congrats as well as condolences🙏🏽 This was a hard time for me & my husband & we thought long and hard before deciding to share this part of our lives with you all. I was totally against it but in a fit of crying @papoosepapoose said " you are not the only one going thru this , we will get thru it" …made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don't have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright. So I'm here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say so Thank you to the staff at the hospital I was in; you all were super nice & respectful and did everything to ensure I was comfortable. And to Dr. Razmzan , who came to perform my surgery at 5am, who tried his best to leave me scarless and succeeded, who eased any fears I had- THANK YOU, & don't retire yet cuz once we find the right in vitro dr you have to deliver my babies 😘#BlackLove #RemyMa #MeetTheMackies
Great to see that she hasn’t let this situation break her. We wish Remy and Papoose all the best in their In Vitro journey, and hope they’ll have that baby they want very soon.
Vh1/Instagram