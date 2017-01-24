WokeModelBae: Chrissy Teigen Has Been Absolutely Frying Racists Since The Inauguration And It’s Been Pure Glory

Chrissy Teigen Isn’t Having It With Racists

If you didn’t know already, Chrissy Teigen is one of the best follows on all of Twitter. She’s not afraid to clap back at someone at a moment’s notice and it’s always entertaining. However in the last few weeks she’s been more prone to make people delete their accounts and cower into a cave of their own ignorance.

See? Chrissy Teigen is a national treasure and we should tread her as such. Salute this woman and look at the ways she’s been making people cry all month.