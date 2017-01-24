Get Well: #BLM-Supporting Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton Collapses During Speech [Video]

Gov. Mark Dayton Collapses During Speech At University Of Minnesota

Scary scene at the University of Minnesota yesterday when Governor Mark Dayton began to slur his speech and eventually collapse during his State of the State address.

If you’ll recall, the governor supported our cause for social justice when he came out and said Philando Castile would not be dead if he were white.

The 69-year-old politician was helped to a back room by aides and later his son tweeted that his father was doing much better…

I'm with my dad now and he's doing great. Thank you all for your kind well-wishes and words of concern. — Eric Dayton (@ericdayton) January 24, 2017

Keep it together, sir. The state of Minnesota needs you.

