Kim Kardashian’s Attention-Slorey Visit To Dubai School For The Disabled Sparks Gov’t Investigation

Kim Kardashian Sparks Emrati Government Investigation After School Visit

The folks in Dubai take education very seriously and they don’t appreciate Kim Kardashian disrupting things. At least that’s how we interpret a DailyMail story about her recent visit to the UAE.

We reported last week that Kimmy Cakes made her first public appearance in Dubai for a “makeup master class”. During that trip, she made what she thought was a charity visit to the Rashid Centre for the Disabled where she spent time with students and gave out t-shirts with her face on it.

The Emirati government ain’t feelin’ it.

But now it has emerged that authorities in Dubai are investigating the centre as they did not get prior approval from the official ministry of development for her visit.

According to state-owned newspaper Emarat Al Youm, the probe will focus on how Kim, wife of rapper Kanye West, was allowed to visit the centre without permission, which is required from the Emirati government.

The newspaper explains that if an official request had been made, it would have only been granted if there was a clear educational goal for Kim’s visit.

Highly doubt there is anything educational about kickin’ it with Kim Kardashian, but the centre said that plans for her to visit was so last-minute that there was no time to notify the gov’t.

That said, the kids loved it:

And her visit to the centre seemed to have gone down well as its CEO Mariam Othman told Gulf News at the time: ‘We all here in the centre felt very happy for the kind visit by Ms Kardashian and the time spent with the disabled children. ‘Her good reaction with the children made them happy.’

Kimmy loves the kids.

