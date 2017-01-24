#OscarsSoBlack: The 2017 Academy Award Nominations Are Filled With Black Excellence

- By Bossip Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Actor Mahershala Ali attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Congratulations!

2017 Academy Award Nominations

The 2017 Academy Award nominations are in and they’re brimming with black star power.

“Moonlight” racked up EIGHT nods for categories including Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Best Supporting Actress for Naomie Harris.

naomie-harris

Naomie Harris’ Best supporting Actress nom puts her up against Viola Davis for “Fences” and Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Figures.”

"Hidden Figures" NYC Premiere at SVA Theatre, NYC

“Moonlight” is also up for Best Picture and its taking on “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” in that category as well!

barry-jenkins-naomie-harris-trevante-rhodes-janelle-monae

The Oscars air Sunday, Feb. 26 on ABC.

Hit the flip for the list of nominations for the 89th Academy Awards.

