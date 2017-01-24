OscarsSoBlack: The 2017 Academy Award Nominations Are Filled With Black Excellence

Congratulations!

2017 Academy Award Nominations

The 2017 Academy Award nominations are in and they’re brimming with black star power.

“Moonlight” racked up EIGHT nods for categories including Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Best Supporting Actress for Naomie Harris.

Naomie Harris’ Best supporting Actress nom puts her up against Viola Davis for “Fences” and Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Figures.”

“Moonlight” is also up for Best Picture and its taking on “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” in that category as well!

The Oscars air Sunday, Feb. 26 on ABC.

Hit the flip for the list of nominations for the 89th Academy Awards.