In White Folks News: Mel Gibson’s 27-Year-Old Girlfriend Just Birthed His 9th Child!!!

Mel Gibson Is A Dad Again At 61! Director Welcomes 9th Child, 1st With Girlfriend

At the tender age of 61,Mel Gibson is keeping up with Stevie Wonder and Peter Gunz, welcoming his 9th child, a son named Lars Gerard Gibson on Friday, January 20th in Los Angeles.

Little Lars weighed in at five pounds, five ounces. His mom is Gibson’s girlfriend of two years, 27-year-old Rosalind Ross.

“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable,” a source told People, who first reported the news, “Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!”

This is the first baby for the couple, however Gibson has seven children with his ex-wife Robyn Moore and how could we forget all the drama over his daughter with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva?

Congrats to Mel and Rosalind.