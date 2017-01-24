Nene Leakes Says THIS About Kandi Exposing Phaedra’s Alleged Mr. Chocolate Affair
Nene Defends Kandi For Exposing Phaedra’s Alleged Affair
What does Nene think of Kandi and Phaedra’s ex-bestie bird beef?
We previously reported on the RHOA drama between former friends Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks. According to ETOnline, Porsha confronted Kandi for hinting at Phaedra smashing Mr. Chocolate to smithereens while she was still married to shady Apollo.
“I didn’t say the word ‘cheated,’” Kandi claims. “I said she was talking to other people before Apollo went to jail.”
“That’s saying that she cheated,” Porsha fires back. “I mean, if your best girlfriend seems like she’s confirming that to the streets…”
“That’s why I am not her best girlfriend, first and foremost,” Kandi says, cutting Porsha off. “But that ain’t stop her from doing s**t to me. She’s not gonna keep running her mouth behind closed doors when people don’t know she’s talking. Don’t think that s**t don’t get back.”
Kandi has since backtracked on the allegations but accepted her friendship with Phaedra is done! The reality star recently posted this video of Nene defending her actions and explains why she exposed Phaedra:
I had to post this because @neneleakes just explained perfectly what I've felt. For those who wonder why I've reacted the way I have reacted this season. Im extremely loyal but for the last couple years I've kept my mouth closed while I was getting dragged on & off camera. So this year I was just done. At the end of the day we should respect girl codes but that means when the friendship is done you don't say anything about each other. Not just I don't say anything about you while you blast the hell out of me all the time. Please remember you guys only get bits & pieces of what you get to see on the show, Nene has been privy to info that y'all don't know so her perspective is a lot more clear on this situation. Isn't it funny to hear Nene & I on the same page. #JesusFixedIt 😉
You can tell Kandi still isn’t feeling Phaedra this season:
We can’t wait until the RHOA Reunion to see how this all plays out! Do you think Nene should have defended Kandi?