Nene Leakes Says THIS About Kandi Exposing Phaedra’s Alleged Mr. Chocolate Affair

Nene Defends Kandi For Exposing Phaedra’s Alleged Affair

What does Nene think of Kandi and Phaedra’s ex-bestie bird beef?

We previously reported on the RHOA drama between former friends Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks. According to ETOnline, Porsha confronted Kandi for hinting at Phaedra smashing Mr. Chocolate to smithereens while she was still married to shady Apollo.

“I didn’t say the word ‘cheated,’” Kandi claims. “I said she was talking to other people before Apollo went to jail.” “That’s saying that she cheated,” Porsha fires back. “I mean, if your best girlfriend seems like she’s confirming that to the streets…” “That’s why I am not her best girlfriend, first and foremost,” Kandi says, cutting Porsha off. “But that ain’t stop her from doing s**t to me. She’s not gonna keep running her mouth behind closed doors when people don’t know she’s talking. Don’t think that s**t don’t get back.”

Kandi has since backtracked on the allegations but accepted her friendship with Phaedra is done! The reality star recently posted this video of Nene defending her actions and explains why she exposed Phaedra:

You can tell Kandi still isn’t feeling Phaedra this season:

Road trip, y’all! Not a god idea for this crew. Watch how everything goes down on an all-new #RHOA tonight at 8/7c! A video posted by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

We can’t wait until the RHOA Reunion to see how this all plays out! Do you think Nene should have defended Kandi?