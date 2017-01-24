Who Looked More Bangin’ At The New Edition Movie Premiere?

La La Anthony Flaunts Curves At “New Edition” Premiere, MC Lyte Brings New Boyfriend

Carmelo come get your wife! La La Anthony outchea hurtin’ folks feelings with that azz! The actress was one of a number of celebs who showed up and showed out at the premiere of BET’s “New Edition” movie, which airs as a 3 part mini-series beginning tonight.

MC Lyte brought her new boo — who she just revealed to the world this weekend!

Check out more photos from the premiere when you continue, and don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin!

SplashNews