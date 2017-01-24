Who Looked More Bangin’ At The New Edition Movie Premiere?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

La La Anthony premiere of BET's 'The New Edition Story' held at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California, USA. SplashNews

La La Anthony Flaunts Curves At “New Edition” Premiere, MC Lyte Brings New Boyfriend

Carmelo come get your wife! La La Anthony outchea hurtin’ folks feelings with that azz! The actress was one of a number of celebs who showed up and showed out at the premiere of BET’s “New Edition” movie, which airs as a 3 part mini-series beginning tonight.

MC Lyte Boyfriend premiere of BET's 'The New Edition Story' held at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California, USA. SplashNews

MC Lyte brought her new boo — who she just revealed to the world this weekend!

Check out more photos from the premiere when you continue, and don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin!

SplashNews

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus