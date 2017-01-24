Nice Try! Shamea Shuts Down Phaedra’s ‘Husband Smashing’ Sidechick Claims With THIS

RHOA shade files…

Shamea Morton Blasts Phaedra Parks

Shamea Morton is once again defending herself against claims made by Phaedra Parks.

As previously reported Shamea was horrified to see her “best friend” Porsha Williams seemingly agree with Phaedra that she and Kandi were in a secret lesbian/Todd Tucker threesome relationship because Shamea “f***s everybody’s husband.”

Now according to Shamea, she’s got the proof that she’s not a side chick and it’s in the form of Phaedra’s ex-husband Apollo.

“If that were the case then I would’ve f***d Apollo because he made MANY passes,” said Shamea on an upcoming episode of RHOA. “If you want me to bring that tea, I have it,” she added.

She also brought up allegations that Phaedra was known in Atlanta for her freaky sex skills.

“Let me just say this, I knew Phaedra before the Southern belle, the word was very heavy on the street about Ms. Parks,” said Shamea before making a sound like she was giving oral sex.

