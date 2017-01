Black Twitter Riots Over Taraji Snub

Black Twitter is BIG MAD over Taraji’s stunning Best Actress SNUB for Hidden Figures that proved YET AGAIN that the Academy STILL–after ALLLLLLLL the outrage and protests and backlash–doesn’t get it much to the disgust of Black and Brown folks across the internet.

Hit the flip for a look into the very understandable outrage over Taraji’s snub.