Exclusive: Reggie Bush Alleged Baby Mama TOLD Hubby Baller Fathered Her Swirly Seed!

Alexandre Bastin Revealed All In Court Docs

The woman who is allegedly set to deliver Reggie Bush’s out-of-wedlock son told her husband the athlete was the father and he wouldn’t be on the hook for raising the baby.

Alexandre Bastin filed for divorce from his wife – Monique Exposito – who allegedly was Bush’s mistress over a period of eight months last year. He said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and there was no chance of them ever getting back together.

“Mother has consented to the husband that she does not want the husband to be the legal father,” Bastin said in court docs obtained by BOSSIP. “The wife has admitted to the husband that he is not the biological father of her unborn child, and, in fact, alleges that another man is the biological father of her unborn child.”

But a source said the two-year marriage was a sham from the start, alleging Exposito only agreed to marry Bastin in exchange for $30,000 as well as additional monthly payments so the Frenchman could stay in the United States. The pair never lived together and he now has a new girlfriend, a source with knowledge of the situation told BOSSIP.

Bastin said there’s no way he’s the father because the pair weren’t having sex during the time the baby was conceived.