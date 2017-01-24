White Florida Judge Resigns After Saying All Blacks Should ‘Go Back To Africa’

Florida Judge Resigns After Saying All Blacks Should Go Back To Africa

An ain’t isht Florida judge has resigned after saying black Americans ‘go back to Africa’ so he wouldn’t get impeached reports Tampa Bay News. The racist judge, Mark Hulsey III, was under scrutiny over allegations that he made sexist and racially insensitive comments from the bench in Florida.

Hulsey, 66, was already the focus of a probe by the Judicial Qualifications Commission for having allegedly called a female staff attorney a “bitch” and a “c—” and for saying blacks should “get back on a ship and go back to Africa.” He also was accused of using demeaning language toward women lawyers on his staff, comparing them to “cheerleaders who talk during the national anthem.” According to the formal complaint against Hulsey, he tried to influence what his judicial assistant would tell the JQC in its investigation. “Your conduct represents an interference with the JQC’s inquiry process and your JA (judicial assistant) was temporarily resigned to prevent further interference,” the JQC report said.

The judge’s resignation letter was sent directly to Governor Rick Scott by email and hand delivery:



“I hereby tender my resignation as a judge of the Circuit Court of the State of Florida, Fourth Judicial Circuit, Group 25, effective this 23rd day of January, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.”

