Model Happy & Proud Of Illegal Injected Butt Size Sees “Discoloration, Lumpy” [Video]

Miami’s Courtney Barnes loves the attention her butt gets but says she doesn’t…love the attention? Courtney has had the injections for 6-yrs and got them done illegally. When Barcroft asks a Doctor about Court’s booty, his diagnosis foresees problems down the line for the college grad if she doesn’t get some help and “lumpy” stuff removed.

We don’t know what would possess these girls to modify their butts like this. Once the damage is done, the damage is done.