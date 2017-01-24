Taraji P. Henson & Pharrell Offer Free ‘Hidden Figures’ Screenings Across America

Pharrell And Taraji P. Henson Offer Multiple Free Hidden Figures Screenings

Remember when we told you Octavia Spencer bought out an entire movie theater for the evening over MLK weekend so low-income families could enjoy her latest film. Octavia posted this message on her personal IG account:

Well, according to Essence Magazine stars Taraji P. Henson and Pharrell Williams are doing the same across the country!

Taking a cue from Octavia Spencer, both Henson and Williams have bought out screenings of Hidden Figures at movie theaters in Virginia, Georgia, Illinois, Texas and Washington D.C. on Sunday. Spencer paid for a free screening of the critically-acclaimed film earlier this month, saying that her own mother would not have been able to afford to take her and her siblings.

