Taraji P. Henson & Pharrell Offer Free ‘Hidden Figures’ Screenings Across America
Remember when we told you Octavia Spencer bought out an entire movie theater for the evening over MLK weekend so low-income families could enjoy her latest film. Octavia posted this message on her personal IG account:
Tomorrow I've bought the 8pm showing of #hiddenfigures the rave Baldwin hills. If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can't afford it have them come. It's first come first served. My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I'm honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend Pass the word. Artwork by @bystellablu
Well, according to Essence Magazine stars Taraji P. Henson and Pharrell Williams are doing the same across the country!
Taking a cue from Octavia Spencer, both Henson and Williams have bought out screenings of Hidden Figures at movie theaters in Virginia, Georgia, Illinois, Texas and Washington D.C. on Sunday. Spencer paid for a free screening of the critically-acclaimed film earlier this month, saying that her own mother would not have been able to afford to take her and her siblings.
