Must Be 2 Sides: Biracial “Chromosome Twins” In Illinois Appear To Be “Black” And “White”

Biracial Twin Daughters In Illinois Born With Different Skin Colors

Tomas Dean and Whitney Meyer came together in swirly lust to create two adorable daughters, Kalani and Jarani. The sisters aren’t just any ol’ biracial siblings however, they are twins and not just any ol’ twins, “chromosome twins”.

The girls were born at the same time but they are essentially two different skin tones. Kalani and Jarani are referred to as “chromosome twins” and their odds of being born this way was about 1-in-500 according to a report in PEOPLE.

An excited Whitney told KHQA:

“At first when they were born, I wanted to believe it but it’s so rare I didn’t think it’d happen to my twins! But sure enough they’re biracial twins!”

Really cute kids. It’s interesting to think how they will both grow up in society as biracial twins of different skin colors. Would make one helluva documentary.

Image via Facebook