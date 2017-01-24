Oklahoma State University Student Apologizes For Racist Blackface Snapchat
- By Bossip Staff
Last week reported that a group of Oklahoma State University students were in hot water after a racist photo of them wearing blackface to “celebrate” Martin Luther King Jr. Day was discovered by the school’s African-American Association.
Now, another student who was under fire for wearing blackface on Snapchat has come out to apologize following the incident. Kandice Burgess posted a vile pic on Snapchat with the caption, “When he says he only likes black girls.”
The student later issued this apology after other students called out the racist photo:
Oklahoma State says it hopes to “educate” students on race relations in the future. Really?
