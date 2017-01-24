Oklahoma State University Student Apologizes For Racist Blackface Snapchat

- By Bossip Staff
blackface00

Last week reported that a group of Oklahoma State University students were in hot water after a racist photo of them wearing blackface to “celebrate” Martin Luther King Jr. Day was discovered by the school’s African-American Association.

Now, another student who was under fire for wearing blackface on Snapchat has come out to apologize following the incident. Kandice Burgess posted a vile pic on Snapchat with the caption, “When he says he only likes black girls.”

screen-shot-2017-01-24-at-9-20-43-am

The student later issued this apology after other students called out the racist photo:

screen-shot-2017-01-24-at-9-20-32-am

Oklahoma State says it hopes to “educate” students on race relations in the future. Really?

Twitter/Snapchat

