Oklahoma State University Student Apologizes For Racist Blackface Snapchat

Oklahoma State University Student Apologizes For Racist Blackface

Last week reported that a group of Oklahoma State University students were in hot water after a racist photo of them wearing blackface to “celebrate” Martin Luther King Jr. Day was discovered by the school’s African-American Association.

What a shame that some Cowboys have exposed such an ugly side of themselves. OSU, what are you going to do? @okstate pic.twitter.com/RWG6bjX4gq — OKstate Afro-Am (@OSU_Afro_Am) January 17, 2017

Now, another student who was under fire for wearing blackface on Snapchat has come out to apologize following the incident. Kandice Burgess posted a vile pic on Snapchat with the caption, “When he says he only likes black girls.”

The student later issued this apology after other students called out the racist photo:

Oklahoma State says it hopes to “educate” students on race relations in the future. Really?

