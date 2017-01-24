Rickey Smiley Responds To His Son’s Disgusting ‘Black Women Are Unattractive’ Comments

- By Bossip Staff
“I was pissed!”—Rickey Smiley 

Rickey Smiley Defends His Son Malik Smiley

People are steaming mad at Rickey Smiley’s teenage son and the comedian/radio host is responding.

On a recent episode of “Rickey Smiley: For Real”,  Rickey’s 15-year-old son Malik was seen going on a blind date with a black girl.

When his cousin, who set him up on the date, asked him how it was going Malik told him he wasn’t feeling it. Why? Because he doesn’t find black girls attractive.

“Her face,” said Malik. “Black females are not attractive to me. I look at them like my sisters… I went to an all-white school. Sometimes people have different tastes, and I don’t have a taste for her.”

W….T….F…??? (6:50 mark)

Rickey has since said the producer on the show made his son say that…

unnamed
and he’s highly disappointed.

unnamed-3

Rickey addressed the controversy on his morning show; hit the flip.

