A Real One: Stevie Wonder Stops To Sing “Superstition” With A Struggle Singer In Hotel Lobby [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
stevie-wonder-hotel-duet

Stevie Wonder Performs A Duet In Hotel Lobby With Guitar Player

Imagine singing a classic Beyoncé song for a few folks in a crowded bar, you get to the second verse, forget the words, then you realize that Beyoncé has been watching you.

That’s basically what happened to Grayson Erhard, but with Stevie f**king Wonder. According to Billboard the icon was shuffling through the lobby of the Anaheim Marriott and heard Erhard having a tough time with one of his most famous songs, “Superstition”.

So what does Stevie do? He goes up and stage and BODIES a duet with the struggle crooner. Why, because he’s Stevie f**king Wonder!

Who’s realer?

Image via Facebook

