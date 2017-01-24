Outsiders Exclusive: Ryan Hurst & David Morse Speak On Big Foster & Little Foster’s Drama



Ryan Hurst And David Morse Talk “Outsiders”

On tonight’s season premiere of “Outsiders” viewers will see the drama between Big Foster and his son Little Foster reignited.

If you tuned in last season then you remember that Big Foster was left for dead and G’Winveer is now Shay Mountain’s leader.

Viewers will also see Little Foster whose been reeling and at times even suicidal, clash with local townspeople with damaging results.

Watch Ryan Hurst and David Morse talk Big Foster and Little Foster with BOSSIP below.



“Outsiders,” returns for a highly anticipated second season TONIGHT at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on WGN.

