Exclusive: Bossip Goes Behind The Scenes At New Edition Premiere After Party

We are really excited about The New Edition Story that premieres tonight on BET. We were on hand at the LA premiere after party and went live on Facebook powered by the 2017 Ford Fusion.

Ford‘s “Fusion” with BET and New Edition is a big deal! This biopic shows when you are in a bad financial situation, you can always ‘Go Further’. New Edition started in the projects of Boston to hitting the top of the charts, while helping pave the way for boy-bands like N’Sync and Boyz II Men.



The cast who played the young New Edition were super hype at the after-party on stage dancing to some of their biggest hits.

#ad The young #NewEditionBET cast is sooo cute! @bet A video posted by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:30pm PST

Singer Luke James who plays Johnny Gill sang a couple of hits while getting into character

#Ad Sang @wolfjames!!! #NewEditionBET (Powered by @Ford) We see you @djdnice A video posted by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:38pm PST

The party didn’t stop! Lil’ Mama and Jacob Latimore danced in the middle of the dance floor

Okkkaayyy @lilmama killin' it with @jacoblatimore at #NewEditionBET premiere A video posted by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:59am PST

