Exclusive: Bossip Goes Behind The Scenes At New Edition Premiere After Party
We are really excited about The New Edition Story that premieres tonight on BET. We were on hand at the LA premiere after party and went live on Facebook powered by the 2017 Ford Fusion.
Ford‘s “Fusion” with BET and New Edition is a big deal! This biopic shows when you are in a bad financial situation, you can always ‘Go Further’. New Edition started in the projects of Boston to hitting the top of the charts, while helping pave the way for boy-bands like N’Sync and Boyz II Men.
The cast who played the young New Edition were super hype at the after-party on stage dancing to some of their biggest hits.
Singer Luke James who plays Johnny Gill sang a couple of hits while getting into character
The party didn’t stop! Lil’ Mama and Jacob Latimore danced in the middle of the dance floor
Hit the flip to see some of our Facebook Live from the red carpet and after party!