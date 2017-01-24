So Sad: Memphis Mom Learns Of 15-Year-Old Son’s Death From Call For Organs

Mom Discovers 15-Year-Old Son’s Death From Call For Organs

A Memphis mom says she was shocked to find out that her teenage son was dead after people started to inquire about his organs. According to the AJC, 15-year-old Jaheim Walker was killed during a drive-by shooting late Saturday night and she received a call for his organs shortly after.

Their mother, Natasha Walker, said she was confused about their condition and location until she got a call about the 15-year-old. The call was not from hospital personnel. “I get a phone call before the detectives make it here asking for my baby’s tissues,” Natasha Walker said. “I said, ‘Is he?’ I never knew that he was not here. I never knew I had a deceased child.”

The Mid-South Transplant Foundation issued this official statement after contacting the mother about her son’s organs:



“Mid-South Transplant Foundation (MSTF) has processes and procedures in place for obtaining authorization for both organ and tissue donation. We are still reviewing the details, however, MSTF was informed that Jaheim Walker’s mother had been told of his untimely death before we contacted her. MSTF extends our deepest sympathy to Natasha Walker and her family.”

How would you feel if someone was calling about your loved one’s organs and you didn’t even know they were dead??