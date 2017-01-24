Still Canceled: Zoe Saldana Explains Why She’s Putting Her Faith In Cheeto-In-Chief Trump

Zoe Saldana Explains Why She Plans To Trust Donald Trump

We recently reported that actress Zoe Saldana was dragged to Uranus for defending Cheeto Mussolini after all her Hollywood friends ‘bullied’ him for winning the election.

Zoe told AFP, that liberal Hollyweird got cocky when it came to last year’s election and turned to bullies when Trump won. Check out her quote below:

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” the 38-year-old actress said of Trump, who has been frequently berated himself for bullying tactics, including seemingly mocking a reporter with disabilities. “We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.

Annnnnnnnnd of course social media wasn’t feeling this mess…

Zoe Saldana, so ur defending Donald Trump now, ur the exact opposite of what Nina Simone represented & this is why no 1 wanted u 2 play her pic.twitter.com/PcWJ3UOiXw — 🔪♐Skin of Becky♐🔫 (@IKilledBecky) January 14, 2017

Saldana now says that she is going to put her faith in Trump until her proves her wrong. The Dominican actress appeared on Univision’s Jorge Ramos’ Sunday show “Al Punto” to discuss her new movie “Live By Night” and was asked about her political stance:

“I know, and I think I have to wait and see when things start happening.” “I think it’s my duty as an American to stay here, and see what happens: to unite my voice and my job and my actions to all the people who are trying to push forward, because if I leave in reality I’m not going to be helping this country to continue progressing. I think this country has been successful because those who’ve stayed have kept fighting.”

She later added why she would trust him as the leader of this nation…

“I have faith in him because he is the president of my nation and I wasn’t raised to prefer one person over another. I was raised to be an American and to give my duty and my respect to America, which is why I’m going to give him the respect he deserves until the other shoe drops, how we Dominicans say.”

