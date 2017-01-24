Tiny Confirms Whether Or Not It’s Really A Wrap With T.I.

Tiny Speaks Positively About T.I. During Instagram Live Broadcast

Despite filing “dem papers” it’s looking like Tiny doesn’t really want to say goodbye to T.I.. During a recent Instagram live broadcast the singer/reality star not only urged her fans to go see Tip’s new movie with Jamie Foxx “Sleepless,” she also answered a fan who asked if she’d go back to T.I.. You can see her response at the 2:15 mark.

He need to come back to me, baby. He need to come on back to me… I’m where I’m supposed to be at.

Interesting right? Especially the way she’s smiling at the camera.

What do you think of this latest development? Will T.I. go back?

In the meantime, Tiny seems ready to move forward with the divorce if that’s what it comes to. At least that’s what this message says to us.

