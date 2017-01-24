A “Lil Positivity”: Viola Davis Becomes The First Black Actress To Receive 3 Oscar Nominations

Viola Davis Is The First Black Actress Nominated For 3 Oscars In One Night

The Oscar nominations were released today and a black woman is front-and-center among the biggest and brightest.

Viola Davis has become the first Black actress to receive 3 Oscar nominations according to HuffingtonPost.

The awe-inspiring thespian was nominated back in 2009 for the film “Doubt” and also in 2012 for her role in “The Help”.

She was already awarded a Golden Globe earlier this month, but it’s time recognize her on the biggest stage in the business.

We’ll definitely be tuned in to the Oscars this year to see all the #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackExcellence. Prayers up for all the Black nominees!

Image via Splash