When Letting Go Is Not An Option: We Found Barack And Michelle In The British Virgin Islands

Out of all of the lackluster moments from last Friday’s inauguration ceremonies, the absolute worst moment might have been (for me at least) watching former President Barack Obama and Michelle hop on Air Force One to Palm Springs. With a wave goodbye, it was the official “deuces!” The end of an era.

To say they’re now “chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool” would be an understatement. Despite the convoy that has to follow them for security purposes, the pair are keeping a low profile. Mr. Obama was spotted enjoying trips to the gym as well as a round of golf. According to Splash News, the couple stayed at the desert hilltop home of Spanish ambassador James Costos for the weekend. It’s quite swanky, landing a feature in Architectural Digest in 2015.

[madamenoire]

Woman Explains Bringing “White Women Voted For Trump” Poster To DC Women’s March

If you were online this past Saturday when the Women’s March on Washington and demonstrations in solidarity were taking place around the world, you probably saw a lot of the elaborate signs being held up by women, men and children. One particular sign kept it pretty simple, but sparked quite the conversation when it was spotted in the crowd in D.C. and shared on social media:

[madamenoire]

Nas’ Creates Clothing Line To Benefit National Black Child Development Institute

Nas is using his HSTRY Clothing brand to create a new line that will benefit the National Black Child Development Institute.

Nas is hoping to inject some new energy into Black History Month this year when he debuts a new collection from his HSTRY brand. The collection will feature t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and dashikis featuring positive imagery and messages aimed a Black youth.

Some of the designs may look familiar. One features the classic “Black Bart Simpson” rocking a jersey inspired by Spike Lee’s “Mookie” character from Do The Right Thing. Another has a version of a Dilla-inspired Charlie Brown rendering. There is also a Black Pink Panther design as well as shirts with the iconic phrases “I’m Black And I’m Proud” and “Black Don’t Crack.”

[hiphopwired]