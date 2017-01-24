Paris Jackson Says Her Late Dad Made Sure She Identified As A Black Woman

Paris Jackson Says She Identifies As A Black Woman

Paris Jackson is a proud black woman!

Michael Jackson’s oldest child says her late father ensured that his kids knew their African-American heritage. Paris recently sat down with Rolling Stone Magazine to discuss how she identifies herself despite some opposition.

“He is my father,” she says, making fierce eye contact. “He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary. “I consider myself black,” she says, adding later that her dad “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.

Paris adds that most people think she’s white because of her facial features and complexion:

“Most people that don’t know me call me white,” Paris concedes. “I’ve got light skin and, especially since I’ve had my hair blond, I look like I was born in Finland or something.” She points out that it’s far from unheard of for mixed-race kids to look like her – accurately noting that her complexion and eye color are similar to the TV actor Wentworth Miller’s, who has a black dad and a white mom.

What do you think of Paris' comments regarding her race?

