Worldstar Founder Lee O’Denat Dead From Apparent Heart Attack

We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Lee O’Denat, better known as Q, who founded WorldstarHipHop in 2005.

According to TMZ reports, Q died in his sleep Monday night. He was only 43-years-old.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his children and family.

Rest in Power Q

SplashNews