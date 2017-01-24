LHHATL Fans Want Rasheeda To Divorce Kirk For Having A Baby Outside Their Marriage

Messy matrimony-dom…

Rasheeda Fans Tell Her To Leave Kirk Frost

After the shocking news broke this week that Kirk Frost had a baby outside his marriage, fans are urging his wife to leave him.

As previously reported BOSSIP confirmed that the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star has a 6-month-old with a woman named Jasmine Washington.

Jasmine claims that Kirk was giving her a living allowance and even gave her a car to drive after she birthed their son Kannon Mekhi Washington.

Now fans are LIVID and they’re urging Rasheeda to leave him.

Poor Rasheeda.

Do YOU think she should leave Kirk???



More fan comments on the flip.