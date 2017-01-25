Tamera Mowry’s Husband Responds To Haters Who Think He Voted For Trump

Sit down haters!

Adam Housley Responds To Trump Rumors

Tamera Mowry’s hubby who shut her down for trying to give him extra mayonnaise on a sandwich “because of his “race”, recently clapped back at social media trolls.

Adam Housley who works for FOX News and has been married to “The Real” host for 6 years, recently posted an IG picture of himself with President Reagan and Obama with a message of hope.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to meet 4 Presidents. […] I know this, we are ALL more alike than different and in massive ways. Thank you to the men and women who serve us at the highest level and those who do so right now around the globe. We will continue to work to make this country better tomorrow than we found it today,” wrote Housley.

I've been fortunate enough to meet 4 Presidents….Bush 43 & Carter not pictured. I know this, we are ALL more alike than different and in massive ways. Thank you to the men and women who serve us at the highest level and those who do so right now around the globe. We will continue to work to make this country better tomorrow than we found it today. A photo posted by adamhousley (@adamhousley) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

Unfortunately for him however, several people questioned whether he’d met with Trump since he SURELY voted for him. Right? Wrong.

According to Adam he didn’t support Trump nor Hillary.

Really??? That’s surprising.

