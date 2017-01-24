SMH: Budding Actor Jay Bowdy Takes His Own Life On Facebook Live
Actor Jay Bowdy Ends His Own Life While Live Streaming
An up-and-coming actor, known for multiple small roles, has taken his own life while live on social media.
Texas born and bred actor Jay Bowdy reportedly ended his life during a Facebook Livestream, speaking to his friends, family, and followers
The circumstances surrounding his decision and the method by which he decided to end his own life are as-yet-unknown. However, Just before taking his life, Bowdy briefly mentioned being a married father of six.
According to IMDB, Bowdy appeared in over 15 projects over the course of his short career and was also a finalist for reality shows The Island on NBC and Big Brother 17 on CBS.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.
R.I.P.
