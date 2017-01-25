Everyone Came Together As A Family And Had Hilarious Tweets About The Fantastic New Edition Movie

Ronnie was in the mirror like this. #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/G2qeqCXVH6 — Lil' Cory From SW 🌊 (@CoryTownes) January 25, 2017

Best New Edition Movie Reactions

Finally. After so many trash biopics that hit the small screen in recent years, BET finally came through with something great. The New Edition flick had us all gathering around our TVs to share in the glory of seeing wonderful representations of our heroes. We loved it.

When you finally ready to pledge Nu Phi Edition. #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/QzeEfPvLX0 — Dani With The One N (@IAmDaniCanada) January 25, 2017

The internet couldn’t stop talking about the movie as it held down about 10 trending topics all night. We can’t wait for the other parts. Hit the flip for all of the craziest reactions to the glory.