Everyone Came Together As A Family And Had Hilarious Tweets About The Fantastic New Edition Movie
- By Bossip Staff
Best New Edition Movie Reactions
Finally. After so many trash biopics that hit the small screen in recent years, BET finally came through with something great. The New Edition flick had us all gathering around our TVs to share in the glory of seeing wonderful representations of our heroes. We loved it.
The internet couldn’t stop talking about the movie as it held down about 10 trending topics all night. We can’t wait for the other parts. Hit the flip for all of the craziest reactions to the glory.