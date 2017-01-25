Sherri Shepherd Blasts Greedy Gold-Digging Ex Husband After Judge Denies His Request For More Surrogate Child Support

Sherri Shepherd Blasts Lamar Salley After Child Support Victory

Remember when Lamar Sally took ex-wife Sherri Shepherd BACK to child support court, claiming that the $4,100 a month in checks she was giving up for their surrogate seed just wasn’t enough?

Well, a California Judge handed down the decision today…and apparently, he or she didn’t feel that Sally was struggling too much with the amount he was already being given.

Obviously, Sherri felt that justice was served…but still bewildered by the lengths her ex went to to get a little extra cash out of her for the surrogate baby she’s never claimed.

Sherri flexed her Twitter fingers and went OFF on her ex Lamar Salley for his pathetic attempts to dig even deeper into her pockets:

For the record… I always offered to financially care for my ex-husband’s son. What he was demanding was not fair & allowed him to not work — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 24, 2017

My ex-husband says he works part-time 20-30 hours a week. I work a min of 15-hours a day. I have always had to hustle to take care of mine — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 24, 2017

And then to find out in court papers that the first Ex-husband has been feeding the second ex info under the guise of seeing Jeffrey… — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 24, 2017

She wasn’t done there. Hit the flip for more…

Twitter/Splash/WENN