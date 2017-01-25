Sherri Shepherd Blasts Greedy Gold-Digging Ex Husband After Judge Denies His Request For More Surrogate Child Support
- By Bossip Staff
Sherri Shepherd Blasts Lamar Salley After Child Support Victory
Remember when Lamar Sally took ex-wife Sherri Shepherd BACK to child support court, claiming that the $4,100 a month in checks she was giving up for their surrogate seed just wasn’t enough?
Well, a California Judge handed down the decision today…and apparently, he or she didn’t feel that Sally was struggling too much with the amount he was already being given.
Obviously, Sherri felt that justice was served…but still bewildered by the lengths her ex went to to get a little extra cash out of her for the surrogate baby she’s never claimed.
Sherri flexed her Twitter fingers and went OFF on her ex Lamar Salley for his pathetic attempts to dig even deeper into her pockets:
