Porsha Confirms Sharing A Kandi Koated Kiss…But Has She Ever Tasted Todd Tucker??

Porsha Williams Talks Kandi And Todd Three-Way Rumors

Porsha Williams has made waves this season of RHOA with claims about Kandi and Todd’s freaky-deeky personal life and fanning the flames of group-sex rumors with her “bestie” Shamea.

But Kandi clapped back with claims of her own that while Porsha is busy trying to air out her bedroom — SHE was the one tossing tongue down Kandi’s throat on a drunken club night herself.

Now, Porsha’s speaking to People to clear the air.

While Porsha backtracked on her blatant co-sign of Phaedra’s claim that Shamea is Kandi and Todd’s third wheel smash partner…but confirmed Kandi’s claims that Porsha tongued her down one drunken night in the club.

But what about hopping in the alleged “sex dungeon” with Kandi and Todd?? Kandi says not so much…

She sure loves to speculate on what and who goes down behind Kandi and Todd’s closed doors. You’d think she has a bit more personal experience on the matter the way she speaks on it all…