WELP: Keshia Knight Pulliam Didn’t Even Bother Letting Ed Hartwell Know She Had Given Birth To Their Daughter

Ed Hartwell’s Lawyer Notified Him Of Daughter’s Birth

Keshia Knight Pulliam just welcomed her first child with estranged soon-to-be-ex-husband Ed Hartwell…but failed to let the baby’s father know that his new little girl was on the way before delivery.

As a source shared with Page Six, Keshia paid Ed dust when she went into labor…while she was at the hospital…and after she got home with the baby.

“He didn’t get a call or anything [from Knight Pulliam or her family]. Ed basically found out at the same time as the rest of the world.”

Keshia took to IG to announce little Ella Grace’s arrival…but left it to Ed’s lawyer to let him know what was going on.

Ella Grace has arrived!!! 📸: @mrpulliam A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Still, even though he knows the baby is here now, sources close to Ed say he has absolutely no plans to reach out to Keshia or to visit their child — especially since he still to this day doubts that the baby is even his.

YIKES. Well, if these two ever link up to get that paternity testing squared away, we’ll see what’s what.

Ed doesn’t seem all that interested in what’s going on with Keshia or her baby…do you think she was right to keep the good news to herself?

