Bye Kendu! Mary J. Blige Confirms Whether Or Not 30-Year-Old ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Her New Bae
- By Bossip Staff
Mary J. Blige Joins The Cougar Club — She’s Dating Jason Mitchell!
Guess Mary said if J.Lo can do it so can I…
Mary is co-starring in Dee Rees’ highly acclaimed new film ‘Mudbound’ with ‘Straight Outta Compton’ actor Jason Mitchell…
The pair are both at Sundance right now promoting the film and apparently the chemistry must be apparent enough to have sparked romance rumors.
Mary appeared to confirm those rumors yesterday afternoon with these tweets:
They were later deleted BUT… y’all know how that ish go…
There’s more though.
Remember when Mary posted this ‘kini clad photo? We have good reason to believe Jason took that beach vacay with her. Hit the flip for the evidence.