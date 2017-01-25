Bye Kendu! Mary J. Blige Confirms Whether Or Not 30-Year-Old ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Her New Bae

Mary J. Blige Joins The Cougar Club — She’s Dating Jason Mitchell!

Guess Mary said if J.Lo can do it so can I…

All I can do is thank God.. thank you for the talent you have given me and the platform you help me build.. this one is personal #mudbound #sundance2017 A photo posted by Jason Mitchell (@jasonmitchellactor) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:25am PST

Mary is co-starring in Dee Rees’ highly acclaimed new film ‘Mudbound’ with ‘Straight Outta Compton’ actor Jason Mitchell…

Caption this… A photo posted by Jason Mitchell (@jasonmitchellactor) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

The pair are both at Sundance right now promoting the film and apparently the chemistry must be apparent enough to have sparked romance rumors.

#mudbound baby A photo posted by Jason Mitchell (@jasonmitchellactor) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

Mary appeared to confirm those rumors yesterday afternoon with these tweets:

They were later deleted BUT… y’all know how that ish go…

You obviously don’t know that once it hits the TL its ours forever @maryjblige pic.twitter.com/Ahblz27RiS — Drew (@ifiwasperfect) January 25, 2017

KENDU HACKED MY AUNT MARY?! RT @maryjblige: Do you like?? https://t.co/96qvJUttSW — Chica DeBarge (@AntoinetteJoi87) January 25, 2017

There’s more though.

#MOOD 😜 A photo posted by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Remember when Mary posted this ‘kini clad photo? We have good reason to believe Jason took that beach vacay with her. Hit the flip for the evidence.