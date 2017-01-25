Bye Kendu! Mary J. Blige Confirms Whether Or Not 30-Year-Old ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Her New Bae

- By Bossip Staff
MaryJKenduIssacs

Mary J. Blige Joins The Cougar Club — She’s Dating Jason Mitchell!

Guess Mary said if J.Lo can do it so can I…

Mary is co-starring in Dee Rees’ highly acclaimed new film ‘Mudbound’ with ‘Straight Outta Compton’ actor Jason Mitchell…

A photo posted by Jason Mitchell (@jasonmitchellactor) on

The pair are both at Sundance right now promoting the film and apparently the chemistry must be apparent enough to have sparked romance rumors.

#mudbound baby

A photo posted by Jason Mitchell (@jasonmitchellactor) on

Mary appeared to confirm those rumors yesterday afternoon with these tweets:

mary-tweet-2

mary-j-blige-tweet-number2

They were later deleted BUT… y’all know how that ish go…

There’s more though.

#MOOD 😜

A photo posted by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

Remember when Mary posted this ‘kini clad photo? We have good reason to believe Jason took that beach vacay with her. Hit the flip for the evidence.

