Somebody Please Save Her: Khloe And Kylie Spend Some Time With Baby Niece Dream

Dream 😍 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

Dream Kardashian Spends Quality Time With Aunts Khloe And Kylie

It’s probably worth mentioning, Khloé Kardashian was most opposed to Rob Kardashian linking up with Blac Chyna in the first place. Remember how Rob wouldn’t speak to her for months? Then it appeared that Khloe had extended an olive branch by inviting Chyna to her birthday party but as recently as a week ago Khloe still seemed to be firing some shots… But apparently things are all good because Khloé posted this adorable shot with baby Dream and sister Kylie…

Cute riiiiiight?

Kylie didn’t post any shots of her niece though. But she did post photos yesterday.

Let’s see what she was up to.